A 64-year-old New Port Richey man died after he was hit by a sedan on July 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 11:27 p.m., the car was traveling west on Bonita Road, east of Shady Cove Drive, and struck a pedestrian who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the collision.
The driver, a 55-year-old Holiday man, was not injured.
Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Cpl. Dokendorf by calling 813-558-1800.
