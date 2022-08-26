A 71-year-old Holiday man was killed on Friday, Aug. 26, after he was hit by a Ford F-150 on U.S. 19, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The accident happened at 4:17 a.m., FHP said, when the pickup truck was traveling south in the center lane and was passing Mile Stretch Drive under a green traffic signal. The vehicle hit the pedestrian, who was walking east across the north portion of the intersection. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene, FHP said.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 65-year-old Spring Hill man, and his 58-year-old female passenger, also of Spring Hill, were not injured.
