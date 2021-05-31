PORT RICHEY — A pedestrian attempting to cross U.S. Highway 19 Saturday afternoon died after being hit by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state that the pedestrian, a 39-year-old Port Richey man, was crossing U.S. 19 north of Gordon Drive at approximately 12:45 p.m., May 30. The location of the accident is south of State Road 52.
The pickup truck, driven by a 25-year-old Hudson man, was traveling northbound on U.S. 19. Reports state the pedestrian entered the vehicle's path and was struck. The pedestrian died after being transported to an area hospital.
