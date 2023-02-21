A pedestrian was killed on Monday evening, Feb. 20, after being hit by two vehicles on Little Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 7:30 p.m., two vehicles were traveling south on Little Road, south of DeCubellis Road.
The pedestrian, a 66-year-old Elfers man, walked across Little Road and into the path of the vehicles. As a result, both vehicles struck the pedestrian in successive order, with the pedestrian suffering fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Following the collision, the first vehicle, a sedan, remained at the crash scene, while the second vehicle fled the scene. It was described as a dark-colored sedan or SUV.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS.
The driver and passenger in the sedan were not injured.
