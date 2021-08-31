A St. Petersburg man died Aug. 30 when he was struck by a car as he crossed U.S. Highway 19 at Sea Ranch Drive in Pasco County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 43-year-old pedestrian was crossing at a signal intersection with a crosswalk about 11:39 p.m. when he was struck by a sedan driven by a 26-year-old Spring Hill man. The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver was not injured.

FHP said troopers continue to investigate to determine the cause of the crash.