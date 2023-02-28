Pedestrian killed after road accident

A 70-year-old Holiday woman was killed on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after two vehicles collided and one ran off the road and hit her.

 Photo courtesy FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

At 10:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pickup was traveling east on Moog Road, west of U.S.-19.  Another vehicle departing a 7-Eleven parking lot turned in front of the GMC pickup. 

The driver of the GMC, a 47-year-old New Port Richey woman, steered north to avoid a collision. The GMC continued into the driveway of a CVS Pharmacy and struck a pedestrian in the driveway entrance. 

The GMC continued and struck a power pole before coming to final rest. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries suffered during the crash. 