Pedestrian killed after road accident

A 70-year-old Holiday woman was killed on Tuesday, Feb. 28, after two vehicles collided and one ran off the road and hit her.
At 10:35 a.m., a 2006 GMC pickup was traveling east on Moog Road, west of U.S.-19. Another vehicle departing a 7-Eleven parking lot turned in front of the GMC pickup.
The driver of the GMC, a 47-year-old New Port Richey woman, steered north to avoid a collision. The GMC continued into the driveway of a CVS Pharmacy and struck a pedestrian in the driveway entrance.
The GMC continued and struck a power pole before coming to final rest. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital and later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
