A 50-year-old Hudson man was killed on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after he was hit by a vehicle on Bolton Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The vehicle, a van, was traveling east on Bolton Avenue and approaching Omaha Street, at about 12:01 a.m. when the pedestrian was walking in the travel lane and into the path of the vehicle.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the van, a 59-year-old Hudson man, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.