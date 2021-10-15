A 79-year-old New Port Richey man died from injuries sustained in a Thursday afternoon accident, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
According to the police report, the man, who was in a motorized wheelchair, was traveling north on Rowan Road south of County Road 587 (Massachusetts Avenue) on the shoulder of Rowan at the southeast corner of the intersection at about 4:36 p.m.
At the intersection, the report said, the driver of a sport utility vehicle turned right as the pedestrian began crossing. The latter was not in a designated crosswalk or awaiting crossing signals. The front of the SUV struck the pedestrian, who was ejected from the wheelchair.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital but died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.
The 64-year-old male driver of the SUV, who was from New Port Richey, too, was not injured.
