A 58-year-old Holiday woman was killed after she was hit by a sedan, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, the sedan was traveling south on U.S. 19, north of Bonita Road, when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway going east.
The pedestrian entered the path of and was struck by the vehicle.
Transported to an area hospital, the pedestrian later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old Tarpon Springs man, was not injured.
