A 19-year-old New Port Richey man died Tuesday morning, May 16, after he was hit by a car, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A sedan driven by a 27-year-old Holiday woman was going east on State Road 54 west of Rowan Road at about 4:20 a.m., and collided with a pedestrian who was walking eastbound in the travel lanes.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the collision.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
