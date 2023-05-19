An unidentified woman was killed on Thursday, May 18, after she was hit by a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 9:21 p.m., a sedan was going east on Ridge Manor Boulevard, west of Knollwood Drive, and came upon a vehicle that slowed rapidly and began to pull to the outside shoulder.
The sedan traveled around the vehicle to pass and collided with a pedestrian standing in the westbound lane. The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver, a 30-year-old Ridge Manor man, and his passenger, a 28-year-old Winter Haven woman, were not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.