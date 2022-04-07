A 52-year-old St. Petersburg man was struck and killed early Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A report says the man was standing or walking in the westbound lanes of State Road 50 at about 5:20 a.m. when a Dodge Durango heading west on State Road 50 in the same lanes hit the pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The Durango’s driver, a 58-year-old Ridge Manor woman, was not injured.
