A man died after he was hit by a car at Old Lakeland Highway and Melrose Avenue, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
A sedan driven by a 50-year-old Zephyrhills man was going north on Old Lakeland Highway and approaching Melrose Avenue at 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.
The pedestrian was walking south in the northbound lane, was struck and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
Nothing is known about the male pedestrian’s age or city, the FHP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.