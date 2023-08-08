A 29-year-old Holiday man died at the scene on Friday, Aug. 4, after he was hit by a car on U.S. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

At about 9:26 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old Spring Hill man and traveling south on U.S. 19, north of Emerald Boulevard, hit a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the highway. 

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. 

The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.