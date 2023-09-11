A 32-year-old Brooksville man died of injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck on Friday, Sept. 8, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The truck was traveling south on U.S. 41, south of County Road 445.
The pedestrian was walking north in the southbound lane of U.S. 41 in the path of the vehicle, which was negotiating a curve in the roadway.
As a result, the vehicle struck the pedestrian before coming to a controlled stop along the west shoulder of the roadway.
Transported to an area hospital, the pedestrian later expired from injuries suffered during the crash. The 78-yer-old woman who was driving the pickup was not injured.
