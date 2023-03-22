A 42-year-old Port Richey man died on Tuesday, March 21, after he was hit by a vehicle.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was going south on U.S. 19 in the outside lane at about 9 p.m. The pickup truck was going south, and the pedestrian was walking west in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of State Road 52 in violation of the crosswalk signal.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.
The driver of the pickup, a 46-year-old Port Richey man, was not injured. The passenger, an 8-year-old Port Richey girl, also was not injured.
