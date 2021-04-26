DADE CITY – The Florida Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian fatality on U.S. Route 301 during the early morning hours of April 26.
According to reports, the accident occurred at approximately 12:23 a.m. on U.S. 301, south of Delong Road in Dade City.
FHP troopers stated that a 53-year-old man from Ridge Manor was driving a pickup truck northbound on U.S. 301. A 35-year-old Dade City woman was walking eastbound across the highway and entered the path of the pickup truck. Reports state the pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
