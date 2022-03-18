A 79-year-old Spring Hill man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Thursday night March 17, on County Line Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
A sedan driven by a 50-year-old Tampa man was going east on County Line Road at about 8:35 p.m. and approaching Kelly Road. The pedestrian was walking south in the roadway and walked into the path of the vehicle.
The vehicle hit the pedestrian and came to a controlled stop.
