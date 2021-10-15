A 42-year-old Spring Hill woman died late Thursday night after the motorcycle she was riding on crashed, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A police report said the motorcycle was going north on U.S. 98 at about 11:54 p.m. and approaching Museum Court when the driver lost control and it overturned while negotiating a curve in the road. The motorcycle struck a curb, entered the north grass shoulder and struck a wooden pole, the report said.
The driver, a 43-year-old male from Hernando County, suffered serious injuries.
The passenger died at the scene.
