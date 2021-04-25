SAINT PETERSBURG – A two-vehicle accident in St. Petersburg Saturday afternoon resulted in the death of a passenger, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Gandy Boulevard North, west of Oak Street NE. The area is west of the Gandy intersection with 4th Street N.
Troopers reported that an SUV driven by an 18-year-old Tampa man was traveling eastbound in the left lane of Gandy Boulevard just west of Oak Street NE. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old St. Pete man was traveling westbound on Gandy Boulevard in the left lane. Three passengers were in the sedan: a 22-year-old St. Pete woman in the front passenger seat, a 47-year-old St. Pete man in the back seat and a 14-day-old infant in a child seat in the back seat.
FHP reports state that both 22-year-olds in the front seats are the parents of the child and the 47-year-old man is the grandfather of the child.
The accident occurred when the front-left tire of the SUV suffered a mechanical failure and separated from the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control, reports state. The SUV traveled left across the median and into the path of the sedan, resulting in a collision.
FHP troopers reported that the impact caused both rear passengers in the sedan – the 47-year-old man and the infant – to be ejected from the vehicle.
Reports state the 47-year-old man, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash, while the infant, seated in a child seat that was not restrained within the vehicle, suffered minor injuries.
The 22-year-old parents in the sedan and the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, reports state. Both vehicles rotated to final rest along the northern shoulder of Gandy Boulevard.
