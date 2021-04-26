NEW PORT RICHEY – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office homicide investigators are seeking additional information related to an April 25 murder in New Port Richey, according to a press release.
On Sunday morning, April 25, deputies responded to a report that a person was shot at a Sunoco gas station on Moon Lake Road in New Port Richey. The shooting victim, identified as 52-year-old Matthew Parrish, was found at the gas station and taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. The family of the victim gave the sheriff’s office permission to identify Parrish, reports state.
As the investigation continued, detectives determined that Parrish was not shot at the gas station, but at a nearby residence in the Moon Lake area. Detectives are seeking additional information, including the identities of individuals who were at Parrish’s residence just before and after he was shot. The incident occurred near the intersection of Olsen Street and Fuller Avenue, according to reports, and an SUV and two motorcycles were seen heading south on Olsen Street toward Gurnee Avenue.
Images of the vehicles were captured by area surveillance cameras and are viewable on the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pascosheriff/posts/4011704592201054.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.
