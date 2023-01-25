The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it has seen a rise in warrant scams recently.
In this scam, a caller poses as a PSO member using an agency member's name and demanding payment over the phone. Often, the caller may use a victim's personal information that can be gathered from public record searches. The caller states that if victims do not pay, an arrest warrant will be issued.
The caller insists for payment with gift cards, wire transfers, credit cards or through money sharing apps. These calls are not legitimate, as PSO will never discuss warrants over the phone or request payment with these methods to clear them.
Here are ways to protect yourself:
- Beware of requests for unusual payment methods, such as using gift cards to pay for government business
- Do not provide or verify personal information with the caller
- Don’t feel pressured to act due to the urgency of the caller
- End suspicious phone calls immediately and report them
- If you receive a warrant scam call, report it to local law enforcement immediately.
