Between Sept. 11 and 15, a suspect committed several thefts and car burglaries from several locations in the Jasmine Estates area of New Port Richey. These happened during the morning hours, ranging from 2:20 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The suspect appears to be a Black male, who is possibly in his mid-teens and frequently wears bright red Crocs.
If you have any information on this case or know the identity of the suspect, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 22031746. You can also submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.
