Metonitazene/Etonitazene is a new synthetic opioid commonly known as ISO, and it’s 20 times more potent than fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The drug is dangerous and is showing up in overdose investigations. ISO can be absorbed by physical contact through skin, ingestion or inhalation. Overdose signs from ISO contact occur within minutes.
If you or someone you know is experiencing overdose symptoms, call 911 immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.