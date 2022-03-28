Pasco Sheriff’s detectives were alerted to a body found on March 24, around 1:30 p.m., in the Lacoochee Claysink Road and State Road 575 area of Lacoochee.
The family of the deceased individual gave the PSO permission to identify her as Teneisha Griffith, 27, of Tampa. She was originally reported missing from the Tampa Police Department’s jurisdiction. The Sheriff’s Office investigation into the circumstances of Griffith’s death is ongoing.
The PSO is currently seeking additional information in this case. Griffith was last heard from on the evening of March 19, and her car, a white 2008 Nissan Altima with Florida tag QSBE04, has not been found.
Anyone with information on where Griffith was, who she was with between the evening of March 19 and the afternoon of March 24, has seen her car, or has any additional information on this case should contact PSO or Crime Stoppers at the outlets below.
Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com. You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
