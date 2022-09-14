The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was investigating skeletal human remains that were discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a heavily wooded area near U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson.
The remains were identified as an adult male who was known to stay in the area where the remains were found.
The man was identified through dental records and had not been seen since May of this year. There is no foul play suspected in his death.
This story has been updated to reflect that the remains were identified.
