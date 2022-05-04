The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office held a death investigation in a wooded area on April 10 after someone reported a decomposing body in the area.
Detectives have arrested David Thomas, 59, on charges of second-degree homicide in connection with this death. Thomas and the decedent were known to each other.
On April 30 at about 2:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots being fired from a truck toward a group of people in the Patchoosa Avenue area of Dade City.
One person was struck and taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. PSO found the suspect vehicle, which drove away when the occupants spotted deputies. The vehicle was later found again but the occupants had abandoned it and ran.
Detectives have arrested Hilario Garcia, 17, on attempted murder charges.
PSO continues to investigate this case and anyone that may have information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
