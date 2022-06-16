Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Land O’ Lakes

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at night on Wednesday, June 15, near the Tropical Smoothie in Land O' Lakes near the intersection of State Road 54 and Livingston Avenue.
Just before 8:45 p.m., two juvenile males, ages 16 and 17, were attempting to sell marijuana in the parking lot when they were approached by two male suspects of unknown age who wearing ski masks.
The victims then began to drive away, and one victim, the 16-year-old passenger, was shot by a suspect, resulting in minor, non-life threatening injuries. The victims then drove to the Crunch Fitness while a suspect followed them and continued to shoot at them. The victim who was shot ran inside the Crunch Fitness, stating he'd been shot, and sought assistance for his injuries.
The suspects then drove away in what is believed to be a dark, older model 4-door Infiniti sedan, possibly an M45. The car was described as having rear end damage and bungee cords holding the trunk lid closed.
If you have any information in this case, call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
