The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Darlington Road in Holiday.
The adult male victim was approached by an unknown male suspect, who pointed a silver handgun at the victim and demanded his belongings. When the victim said he didn't have anything, the suspect shot the victim, resulting in non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is a Black male, who is possibly in his late teens and has a smaller build. The suspect was with a white male, driving a Chevy Trailblazer. If you have any information in this case, call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.
Video available here at https://www.facebook.com/pascosheriff/videos/5456244107751744/
