The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning in New Port Richey.
The victim's family has waived their Marsy's law protections and has given PSO permission to release the victim’s information in the hopes of finding additional information in this case.
While walking on the south side of State Road 52 just east of Colony Road at around 5 a.m., the victim, Marcus Marquis, 25, entered the woods and was shot by an unknown suspect. PSO would like to speak with anyone who knows Marquis, or may have seen him before the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding this case who wants to be eligible for a
cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or report anonymously online at https://tinyurl.com/575es93h.
You must contact Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward. You may also
report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime
Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22032064.
