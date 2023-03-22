The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on March 21 in the Fox Wood neighborhood of Trinity.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a call for service for a suicide attempt in progress with gunfire heard from within a residence. Based upon preliminary investigation, a white adult male injured himself with an intentional self-inflected gunshot. The deputy confronted the individual and then fired upon entry. Medical care was rendered immediately.
The individual was transported to a nearby hospital for continued medical care. All parties are accounted for, and there is no public safety threat.
Due to the sensitive nature of this case, no news conference is planned.
FDLE will investigate the deputy-involved shooting, per a standing agreement.
The deputy involved is on administrative leave, per PSO protocol, during FDLE's investigation into the shooting.
No further information is available at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.