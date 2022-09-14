The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says it continues to investigate skeletal human remains that were discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in a heavily wooded area near U.S. 19 and New York Avenue in Hudson.
A preliminary review of the remains collected so far does not suggest foul play; however, the investigation is ongoing.
Although the identity of the dead person has not been determined at this time, it is believed to be an adult. The identity of the person and other factors in this case will take some time to determine as the remains are skeletal.
No additional updates are expected this week.
