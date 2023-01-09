Girl, 7, dies in crash
A 7-year-old Odessa girl was killed and a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured in an accident on State Road 54 on Dec. 29, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The accident happened at about 2:26 p.m. and involved four vehicles that were heading east on S.R. 54 east of Lakepointe Parkway.
Three of the vehicles had stopped for traffic. A fourth did not and collided with the vehicle in front of it, causing a chain reaction involving all four vehicles.
The driver of a van that made the initial impact was a 26-year-old Port Richey man. He was not injured.
The driver of the first vehicle struck, a sedan, was a 41-year-old Odessa woman. She was not injured, but one of the passengers, a 7-year-old girl, later died of injuries at a hospital on Dec. 31. The 3-year-old was seriously injured.
The other drivers, a 55-year-old Odessa woman in an SUV and a 29-year-old New Port Richey man also in an SUV, and a 1-year-old passenger in that vehicle, were not injured.
Move over, slow down
TALLAHASSEE — January is “Move Over Month,” and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are reminding all motorists of Florida’s Move Over Law. The law helps protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants while they provide critical services in one of the most dangerous environments — the side of the roadway.
While the majority of drivers understand to pull over for emergency vehicles approaching from behind, state law also requires vehicles to move over a lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over. In 2021, there were 217 crashes and 14,927 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.
“The Move Over Law protects the men and women who call the road their office each day and ensures that they make it home safely to their families,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Law enforcement, first responders, and service, utility, and construction professionals provide critical services to motorists in one of the most dangerous work environments. It is critical that motorists abide by the law and move over or slow down for these brave workers so that they can do their job and most importantly, make it home safely each day.”
Throughout January, FHP troopers will continue to educate the public, individuals not complying with the Move Over Law, and other motorists they come into contact with. The public is encouraged to report aggressive or dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).
