HUDSON – The suspect involved in a deadly Hudson hit-and-run early Thursday morning was located and arrested in Hernando County later in the day.
According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, the pedestrian-involved accident occurred at approximately 2:23 a.m.
Reports state a white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound in the outside lane of U.S. Highway 19, approaching the intersection of Krag Drive. The pedestrian, a 33-year-old Hudson man, was walking northbound in the travel lane and was struck by the truck.
Following the collision, reports state the motorist fled the scene. Later the same day, however, FHP troopers located the suspect, 28-year-old Brooksville resident Henry Andres Gallo, on Sunshine Grove Road in Hernando. Gallo was arrested and delivered to the Hernando County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.