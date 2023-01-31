CRYSTAL SPRINGS -- At approximately 9 a.m., firefighters from Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the 40400 block of Spoto Road in Crystal Springs.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they reported a large barn with smoke and fire from inside. Firefighters quickly started firefighting operations to help contain the fire.
Due to a lack of water in the area, the on-scene commander called for a tanker task force. This task force allows additional water tankers to be sent to the scene. Once the water tankers arrived, firefighters set up portable water tanks to supply water flow to firefighting operations.
The large barn was once used for milking cows and has been vacant. There are no injuries to report, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Video of the scene is available at https://www.facebook.com/pascocountyfirerescue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.