Owner leaves dog in vehicle to deliver food

A woman faces animal cruelty charges after she left a dog in a vehicle to make a food delivery, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The agency said that at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, deputies responded to Linda Pedersen Park in Hernando Beach in response to a report of an endangered animal.
The caller, who had gone fishing, said a dog had been left alone inside a
vehicle from approximately 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., when he returned to his
vehicle from fishing. All the windows were closed except for the driver's side
window, which was cracked slightly.
The outdoor temperature during this time reached 95 degrees.
Deputies responded and removed the dog from the vehicle through a previously damaged window that was sealed with plastic sheeting.
While deputies were on the scene the owner of the vehicle, Amy Sitaro, 49, returned and told deputies she left the park around 2 p.m. to ride with her boyfriend, who was headed to Wesley Chapel to deliver food for DoorDash and Grubhub. Sitaro said neither company allows dogs in a vehicle while working.
Animal enforcement officers responded to the scene to take custody of the dog and complete a fitness petition.
A warrant for Sitaro's arrest is forthcoming, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.