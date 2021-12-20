A 27-year-old Orlando man died Friday, Dec. 17, in an accident on I-75, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report said the man was driving a pickup truck north at about 3 p.m. in the inside center lane near the 277 milepost in Pasco County when he changed lanes and collided with a sedan on the right that was heading north in the inside lane.
Both vehicles rotated to final rest in the median, and the driver of the pickup truck was ejected and suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 38-year-old Dade City woman, was not injured in the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.