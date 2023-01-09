Two adult males, who are related, became involved in a verbal dispute on Friday, Jan. 6, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, leaving one man dead and the other injured.

The dispute in the area of Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville at about 9:18 p.m. escalated and both males were shot.

Detectives confirmed one fatality on scene. The other victim was transported to a local trauma center and is listed in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation reveals the incident is domestic related.

All parties are accounted for and there is no danger to the community.