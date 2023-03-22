ZEPHYRHILLS – An adult was killed in an overnight house fire, Pasco County Fire-Rescue said in a press release.
At about 12:15 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the 40100 block of Nottingham Trail in Zephyrhills for a mobile home fire. When firefighters arrived, they reported a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire involvement. Firefighters started fire ground and search and rescue operations.
While searching the home, firefighters located one adult victim. Firefighters quickly pulled the victim from the home and attempted life-saving interventions. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to knock down the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no more details are available right now.
