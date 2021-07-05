NEW PORT RICHEY – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was seriously injured late July 4 during an accident on Rowan Road at the entrance to the Carlton Arms of Magnolia Valley apartment complex.
Florida Highway Patrol reports state that the accident occurred at approximately 11:56 p.m.
FHP troopers state a motorcycle operated by a 48-year-old Holiday man was traveling southbound on Rowan Road, approaching Notre Dame Drive, which is the entrance of Carlton Arms. A sedan driven by a 27-year-old St. Petersburg man was traveling northbound on Rowan Road, reports state, as the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, entered the northbound lane, and collided nearly head-on with the sedan.
The motorcyclist and his passenger, a 50-year-old Hudson woman, were both transported to an area hospital. The motorcyclist died from his injuries and the passenger was listed in serious condition.
