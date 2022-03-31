PORT RICHEY — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an altercation escalated to a struggle over a gun, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Deputies were investigating a shooting in the Jasmine Lakes area in which two adult males, known to each other, were involved in an argument which escalated to a physical struggle involving a gun. Both were shot with the same gun.
There is no public safety threat, the agency said.
