At approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5,, Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the 13000 block of Clermont Street in Bayonet Point for a reported mobile home fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported a single-wide mobile home on fire.
During firefighting search and rescue operations, one adult victim was located dead inside the house. Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal's Office and Pasco County Sheriff's Office are investigating the fire's cause. No other injuries are reported.
