On June 29, Timothy Kydd, 32, was sentenced to life in prison for his recent conviction on an attempted second-degree murder charge.
He was sentenced as a habitual felony offender, a habitual violent felony offender, and a prison releasee reoffender.
Kydd was also sentenced on three additional cases to include two counts of interference with fire suppression equipment and one count of battery on a law enforcement officer. Kydd received an additional five years for each count, which will run concurrently with his life sentence.
On May 10, a jury found Kydd guilty of attempted second-degree murder.
Kydd's arrest and subsequent conviction are the result of an incident that occurred Aug. 17, 2019. Investigation revealed Kydd used a hammer to hit a woman in the head after she told him he needed to leave to her apartment. Kydd had recently met the victim on an online dating website.
The victim's 7-year-old child was inside the apartment when the attack occurred. Kydd was seen by a witness fleeing the scene immediately following the attack. The victim was transported to an area trauma center where it was determined that she had multiple skull fractures, including an orbital fracture, and a cervical fracture. The victim's identity is being withheld per Marsy's Law.
On Aug. 18, 2019, Kydd was located and arrested at his mother's home in Ocala.
Since being incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center, Kydd has been involved in several incidents that have resulted in additional charges.
On July 18, 2020, Kydd was arrested on a charge of interference with fire suppression equipment after he damaged a sprinkler head that caused his detention center pod to flood. On March 17, 2022, Kydd entered a no-contest plea.
Feb. 17, 2022, Kydd mailed a letter to Fifth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Daniel Merritt Jr. where he indicated that there was a bomb at the courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated. A check of the courthouse did reveal a suspicious item that was later deemed safe. He admitted to sending the letter from the detention center but denied any involvement in having a device placed at the courthouse. Kydd was arrested for making written threats to kill/injure and making a threat to throw or place a bomb. This case is pending in circuit court.
Feb. 19, 2022, Kydd was arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer after he elbowed a detention deputy in the face. On Dec. 6, 2022, he pleaded guilty.
Feb. 19, 2022, Kydd was once again arrested on a charge of Interference with fire suppression equipment after he damaged a sprinkler head that caused his detention center pod to flood. On Dec. 6, 2022, he pleaded guilty.
