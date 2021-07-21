Numerous charges stem from Weeki Wachee ‘drug house’ raid

William Suit

A Weeki Wachee man was arrested on numerous drug charges after Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies raided what they called a “drug house” that has been an ongoing issue for the surrounding neighborhood.

William Suit, 57, was arrested in the early morning hours of July 16 after deputies executed a search warrant at 8226 Filson Street.

Suit was charged with three counts of sale of fentanyl; three counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to sell; three counts of possession of a structure for the sale of fentanyl; three counts of possession of drug equipment; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.

He was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on $81,000 bond.