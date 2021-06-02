NEW PORT RICHEY – A motorist was killed during a Wednesday morning accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Main Street, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.
The department’s media alert states that the wreck occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. when a black Scion traveling southbound on U.S. 19 attempted a left turn onto eastbound Main Street. The other vehicle was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 and ran the red light at Main Street, reports state, causing the accident.
The driver of the Scion was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the police department did not provide any information regarding the identities of the two motorists, or the make and model of the second vehicle.
A criminal investigation is pending.
