Northbound traffic is being diverted at Exit 341/CR 484, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
Currently, there is about eight miles of northbound congestion and four miles of Southbound congestion from onlookers.
The overpass at Southwest 66th Street is reportedly closed now as well.
In Marion County, a tractor trailer traveling north on I-75 with an over dimensioned load struck and damaged overpass near the 347-mile marker.
Motorists should seek other routes until further notice.
