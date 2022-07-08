A crash on Friday, July 8, blocked northbound I-75 near the 291 milepost for a time, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. Fortunately, no one was injured.
At about 5:13 a.m., the Ford Expedition towing a camper trailer was heading north and traveling too fast for conditions. The trailer began to fishtail, resulting in a loss of control.
The vehicle rotated and overturned, coming to final rest across the northbound lanes of the interstate.
The driver, a 50-year-old Largo man, and his passengers were not injured, FHP said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.