No injuries in Monday night vehicle crash

A 45-year-old Hudson man was not injured after he crashed his pickup truck on Monday night, Feb. 20, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
At about 8:38 p.m. the 2012 Ford F150 was traveling north on Old Dixie Highway, south of Nowiki Avenue, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The vehicle left the highway, entered the west shoulder and collided first with a parked 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle before striking a business identified as Fisherman’s Shack at 14159 Old Dixie Highway.
The Ford continued and collided with a tree, which overturned onto a parked 2013 Buick Enclave. No other injuries were reported from the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.