Nissan driver sought in collision with bicycle

A 55-year-old Hudson man riding a bicycle suffered serious injuries when a vehicle hit him on Saturday, Sept. 3, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The bicyclist was going west on Lake Patience Road at about 10:17 p.m. when a vehicle also traveling west on the road collided with him.
Following the crash, the vehicle fled the scene. A passenger-side mirror found at the scene is from a gray Nissan Altima, the FHP said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
