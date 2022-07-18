A 23-year-old New Port Richey woman was killed in a collision on Friday night, July 15, on U.S. 19, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
According to the report, the vehicle she was riding in, a sedan driven by a 27-year-old Hudson woman, was going south on U.S. 19, north of Eden Avenue, at 10:57 p.m..
Another vehicle, also a sedan, was going north. The driver of the first vehicle lost control, crossed the median and went into the path of the second vehicle. The front of the second vehicle collided with the right side of the first vehicle, and the passenger in the latter vehicle suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
The driver of the first vehicle had minor injuries.
The driver and passengers of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries.
